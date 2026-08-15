/Two American airlines jets nearly cross paths after flight number mix-up over Phoenix

Two American Airlines passenger jets came close to each other over Phoenix after both were mistakenly operating under the same flight number, in a potentially dangerous mix-up that was quickly resolved by an alert air traffic controller.
The incident took place shortly after midnight on Friday (Aug 14), when two aircraft identified as American Airlines Flight 2482 were briefly in the same airspace over Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport in Arizona, the Associated Press reported.
Also read: ‘Economic isolation like never seen before, Hormuz blockade continuation’: US Treasury Secretary’s fresh threat to Iran
One aircraft was arriving from Chicago, while the other had just departed Phoenix. The Chicago-bound flight had been delayed by bad weather, prompting American Airlines to use another aircraft for the Phoenix departure. However, both flights ended up operating under the same flight number.
The two aircraft later approached converging flight paths, creating a potentially dangerous situation. If both pilots had interpreted the controller's instructions as applying to their respective aircraft, the situation could have resulted in a collision.
Also read: Air India pilot tests positive for Marijuana again: Can a pilot fly after testing positive for drugs? India, US and UK rules explained
Trending Stories
The air traffic controller quickly identified the mix-up and began distinguishing between the two aircraft as "American 2482 on the arrival" and "American 2482 on the departure". He instructed the arriving aircraft to remain above the departing jet and told the departing aircraft not to climb too high, helping maintain the required vertical separation as their flight paths converged. The controller also ensured that both pilots spotted the other aircraft while they were still several miles apart, allowing the jets to maintain a safe distance.