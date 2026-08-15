/Two American airlines jets nearly cross paths after flight number mix-up over Phoenix

Two American Airlines passenger jets came close to each other over Phoenix after both were mistakenly operating under the same flight number, in a potentially dangerous mix-up that was quickly resolved by an alert air traffic controller.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Friday (Aug 14), when two aircraft identified as American Airlines Flight 2482 were briefly in the same airspace over Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport in Arizona, the Associated Press reported.

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One aircraft was arriving from Chicago, while the other had just departed Phoenix. The Chicago-bound flight had been delayed by bad weather, prompting American Airlines to use another aircraft for the Phoenix departure. However, both flights ended up operating under the same flight number.

The two aircraft later approached converging flight paths, creating a potentially dangerous situation. If both pilots had interpreted the controller's instructions as applying to their respective aircraft, the situation could have resulted in a collision.