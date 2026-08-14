/What are steam catapults, and why does Trump want them back on US aircraft carriers? WION Decodes

The American President Donald Trump has ordered the US Navy to abandon electromagnetic catapults on future Gerald R Ford-class aircraft carriers and return to the steam-powered systems used on older Nimitz-class carriers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump signed a national security memorandum directing the Navy to remove the electromagnetic aircraft launch system, or EMALS, from the fourth Ford-class carrier, the future USS Doris Miller, and all subsequent ships in the class. The first three Ford-class carriers will retain the electromagnetic system.

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Trump has repeatedly criticised EMALS, arguing that it is too complex and less reliable than steam technology. He has pushed for a return to steam catapults since his first presidential term, after hearing a sailor praise the older system during a visit to a US Navy ship. Last month, the POTUS had slammed EMALS, saying the technology was “not nearly as good” and was too complicated.

What are steam catapults?

Steam catapults are systems used on aircraft carriers to launch fighter jets and other aircraft from the ship’s relatively short flight deck. The system uses high-pressure steam to drive a piston along a track on the carrier’s deck. The piston is connected to the aircraft through a launch bar, allowing the catapult to accelerate the aircraft rapidly enough for it to take off from the carrier.

The technology has been used by the US Navy for decades and was installed on Nimitz-class carriers. The USS George HW Bush, which entered service in 2009, was the last US aircraft carrier built with steam catapults. The Ford class was instead designed around EMALS, which uses electrical power and linear motors to launch aircraft.

The White House has defended Trump’s decision by arguing that steam and hydraulic systems are more battle-tested, resilient and easier to support at scale. The administration also sees the move as a way to revive parts of the US maritime industrial base by relying on technologies with established manufacturing and maintenance networks.

Why did the Ford class switch to electromagnetic systems?

The Ford-class carriers were designed with a fundamentally different internal architecture from the older Nimitz class. As a result, much of the space and infrastructure previously used for steam systems was redesigned or removed.

The Navy has argued that EMALS offers several advantages, including smoother acceleration, greater control and the ability to launch a wider range of aircraft. The system was also intended to reduce maintenance demands and improve operational efficiency.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the lead ship of the class, cost more than $13 billion and faced numerous technical challenges during its development. Problems involving its catapults, arresting gear and weapons elevators contributed to delays and scrutiny of the programme.

What are the arguments against bringing steam catapults back?

The proposed return to steam technology has drawn criticism from naval experts who argue that the Ford-class gains important operational advantages from its electric systems. Naval expert Bryan Clark has said the Ford-class is more reliable in several respects precisely because it moved away from steam-based technology. According to Clark, electric systems eliminate many mechanical components and maintenance requirements associated with steam systems.

The shift to newer technology has also helped reduce the number of sailors needed to operate the carrier. The Ford carries around 500 fewer sailors than a comparable Nimitz-class carrier. Early Navy data cited by Clark also indicated that USS Gerald R. Ford costs about $100 million less per year to operate than a Nimitz-class carrier.