/What is ‘Loss of Separation’? Inside the aviation term linked to Trump’s Marine One

The aviation term “loss of separation” has come under the spotlight after US authorities opened an investigation into a reported incident involving President Donald Trump’s Marine One helicopter and a commercial passenger aircraft near Washington on Wednesday (Aug 5). The incident has prompted questions about what a loss of separation actually means and whether it indicates that two aircraft narrowly avoided colliding.

What is a loss of separation?

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In aviation, a loss of separation occurs when two aircraft come closer to each other than the minimum safe distance required under air traffic control regulations. Aircraft operating in controlled airspace are required to maintain specific horizontal and vertical separation standards. These minimum distances are designed to create a safety buffer, allowing air traffic controllers to safely manage aircraft movements and reduce the risk of conflicts.

Does it mean a collision was imminent?

It does not necessarily mean that. A loss of separation does not automatically mean that the aircraft were on a collision course or that a crash was imminent. Instead, it indicates that the required safety buffer between the aircraft was temporarily reduced below the established limits.

In the case involving Marine One, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said there was a “momentary loss of separation” between the presidential helicopter and the commercial aircraft. According to the agency, the aircraft subsequently continued moving away from one another, and the incident is under investigation.