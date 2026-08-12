/Air India pilot tests positive for Marijuana again: Can a pilot fly after testing positive for drugs? India, US and UK rules explained

An Air India pilot has reportedly tested positive for marijuana in a second, confirmatory drug test following an incident involving a Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude last week.

According to Reuters, the captain’s initial screening for psychoactive substances had produced a result requiring confirmatory laboratory testing. A source familiar with the matter later said the confirmatory test was positive for marijuana. The incident, involving an Airbus A320neo, injured 13 passengers and four crew members. The aircraft, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, landed safely in Delhi.

The case has put renewed focus on how aviation authorities test pilots for alcohol and drugs, what happens after a positive result and how India compares with regulations in countries such as the US and UK.

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How might a pilot high on marijuana behave?

Cannabis can affect several functions that are important for flying, including attention, decision-making, coordination, movement, memory and reaction time. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says recent cannabis use can slow reaction time and decision-making, impair coordination and distort perception. The National Institute on Drug Abuse similarly says marijuana can slow reaction time, impair judgement and reduce coordination.

A person who is acutely impaired may therefore show poor coordination, slower responses, difficulty concentrating, altered perception or impaired judgement. However, these effects can vary depending on factors including the amount of THC consumed and whether other substances were used.

Importantly, a positive cannabis test does not by itself establish that a person was intoxicated or impaired at the exact time of a flight. Cannabis metabolites can remain detectable after the period of acute effects, and the relationship between a positive test and the level of impairment at a particular moment is not straightforward. The CDC has also cautioned that it is difficult to link the presence or concentration of THC to impairment in a person.

How are pilots tested for alcohol and drugs before or after a flight?

Alcohol and drug testing are handled differently because alcohol can be measured through breath or blood alcohol concentration, while drug screening generally involves biological samples and subsequent laboratory confirmation.

India

Under DGCA rules, flight crew members operating scheduled flights originating from India are required to undergo a pre-flight breath-analyser examination at the first departure airport during a flight duty period. If a crew member operates a flight without undergoing the test, the person is to be taken off the roster at the first point of landing, and the matter reported to the DGCA.

US

The US has a more detailed statutory testing framework for aviation workers performing safety-sensitive functions. Under Federal Aviation Administration regulations contained in 14 CFR Part 120, covered aviation employers must conduct pre-employment, random, post-accident, reasonable-cause, return-to-duty and follow-up drug testing. Flight crew members are specifically included among safety-sensitive employees subject to the programme.

UK

The UK combines operator responsibilities, medical certification requirements and regulatory testing. The UK Civil Aviation Authority says commercial operators must have policies for preventing and detecting misuse of psychoactive substances among flight crew, cabin crew and other safety-sensitive personnel. The policy should include testing on initial employment and periodically on an unannounced basis.

What are the DGCA rules for alcohol and drug testing of pilots in India?

India has separate but complementary rules covering alcohol and psychoactive substances. Under Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, a person acting as a pilot or other operating crew member cannot consume alcohol, sedatives, narcotic or stimulant drugs within 12 hours before the commencement of a flight or during the flight. The rules also prohibit crew from being in a state of intoxication or having detectable blood alcohol while performing their duties.

For alcohol, DGCA rules require pre-flight breath-analyser testing for flight crew and cabin crew on scheduled flights. The equipment and testing process are regulated, with confirmatory testing available when an initial result is positive. Positive or missed tests must be reported to the DGCA within 24 hours.

How do countries such as the US and UK regulate drug and alcohol testing for pilots?

There is a common principle across major aviation systems: pilots performing safety-sensitive duties must not be under the influence of alcohol or prohibited psychoactive substances. The US has a highly structured workplace testing system under FAA and Department of Transportation rules. It includes pre-employment, random, post-accident, reasonable-cause, return-to-duty and follow-up drug testing. A verified positive result prevents a pilot from performing safety-sensitive duties until the requirements for returning to duty are met.

What happens to a pilot if found positive, and can the pilot lose the licence or face suspension?

A positive screening result is generally not treated as the final result. A confirmatory test is conducted to establish whether the initial finding is valid. In India, a pilot with a non-negative drug screening result is removed from duty until confirmation. If the first confirmatory test is positive, the pilot is referred for de-addiction and rehabilitation and must subsequently test negative and obtain the required medical fitness clearance before returning to active duties.