An Air India Airbus A320 that lost around 300 feet in altitude during a flight from Phuket to Delhi last week experienced multiple technical glitches, including three hydraulic system failures, an autopilot disconnection and turbulence.

PTI reported on Monday (Aug 10) that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a probe into the August 4 incident involving Air India flight AI2379, which was operated by A320 aircraft VT-EXO. The French aviation accident investigation agency, BEA, and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus are expected to join the investigation from Tuesday, sources said. The aircraft was manufactured in France.

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What probe suggests

According to PTI sources, the aircraft experienced several technical issues during the flight, including the autopilot getting disconnected. The co-pilot then manually regained control of the aircraft, following which a flight-control stall warning was received, sources said.

Several indicator switches also briefly went off, while the aircraft encountered multiple technical and mechanical glitches during the flight. The plane also experienced turbulence before the incident, sources said.

Investigators are now examining the sequence of technical failures and other factors that may have contributed to the sudden loss of altitude. The probe is expected to establish the exact cause of the incident and determine whether the multiple system glitches were connected.

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What happened on August 4

The aircraft was cruising when it suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude before stabilising. The crew managed to address the issues, allowing the flight to continue its journey to Delhi, where it landed safely.