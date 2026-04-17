/Just how many times does Trump post on Truth Social at night? An analysis shows a disturbing pattern

Donald Trump's late-night posts on Truth Social have shocked everyone, not only because of the kind of things he puts up, but also because he is doing it almost the entire night. Lawmakers and the general public have raised concerns that the American president isn't sleeping at all. Harry Sisson, a 23-year-old Democrat, has been tracking his social media activity and made a table of the timeline of how frequently he posts during the night. "Trump is having a mental health episode right now. He’s been posting on social media all night," he wrote, while sharing the exact time of all his posts on the night he shared the now infamous photo showing him as Jesus Christ. The blasphemous photo triggered outrage, including among MAGA supporters, leading him to delete it. He later claimed that it was supposed to be him as a doctor, although no one was buying his defence.

Timeline of Trump's late night social media activity on Truth Social



Sisson shared that it started with the epic Jesus photo at 9:49 pm, and a minute later, posted a photo of the Trump Tower on the Moon. At 10:10 pm, he posted a "dumb meme". Then he posted a news clip at 10:32 pm, followed by another one at 10:53 pm. At 12:43 am, Trump announced the blockade of Hormuz. "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET," he wrote. This is dead in the night by which time most Americans were asleep.

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Something jolted Trump to think about Joe Biden, the former president, at 2:35 am. Sisson flagged that he posted an article about Biden at 2:35 am, and then an article about the US naval blockade of Hormuz at 2:36 am. A minute later, he posted an article about Rep Eric Swalwell, who suspended his campaign for governor of California after multiple accusations of sexual assault against him came to light. At the same time, at 2:37 am, Trump re-posted the article on Biden. At 2:38 am, the president posted an article about the White House ballroom. Trump then probably took another nap and then posted an article about Iran at 4:10 am.

Sisson wrote at the end of his post, "He’s not sleeping, he’s pretending to be Jesus, and he’s posting all night. He’s not well." He shared "another unhinged early morning posting spree" on April 15, which looks even more troubling than the April 12 one.

Trump's Truth Social posts timeline on another night

11:34 PM (attacked the Pope again)

11:39 PM (attacked NATO)

12:01 AM (posted an article citing one of Epstein’s defense attorneys)

12:01 AM (article about Biden)

12:02 AM (article about Judge Boasberg)

12:02 AM (article about ActBlue)

12:03 AM (article about Iran)

12:08 AM (announces Fox News interview)

1:10 AM (attacks Pope Leo again with random meme)

1:11 AM (attacks Obama with random meme)

1:12 AM (posts meme defending his AI Jesus photo of himself)

Notably, Trump's rants and attacks on Iran and now the Pope have led to calls for the use of the 25th Amendment. Democrats have been urging Republicans to remove Trump from the position after he called Iran "crazy bastards" and later threatened to "end an entire civilisation."