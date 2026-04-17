/Trump rants against judge on White House ballroom ruling - 'no future President can ever be safe'

Donald Trump went on a rant against the judge who halted construction of the above-ground portion of his White House ballroom project, only allowing for an underground bunker to proceed. The American president called him "out of control Trump-hating" judge "who has gone out of his way to undermine National Security." Trump stressed multiple times in his post that the ballroom he wants to build at the White House is crucial for national security. He has used this reason in the past as well, and the judge took note of it in the latest ruling. In a Thursday night post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the ballroom has been a requirement for over 150 years and "Presidents have desperately wanted and desired" it.