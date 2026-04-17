/US could 'do whatever we want': Trump says Iran war ‘going swimmingly’, signals deal could be close

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 16) said the war in Iran is progressing “swimmingly” and could end “pretty soon,” striking an optimistic tone amid ongoing tensions. Speaking in Las Vegas, Trump said the US could “do whatever we want,” while also indicating that the next round of talks with Iran may take place over the weekend.
He further claimed that Tehran has agreed to hand over enriched uranium and refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons for more than 20 years, a key sticking point in recent negotiations. “We’re very close to making a deal,” Trump said, though details of any agreement remain unclear.
(More to follow)