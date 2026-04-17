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US could 'do whatever we want': Trump says Iran war ‘going swimmingly’, signals deal could be close

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 06:19 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 06:19 IST
US could 'do whatever we want': Trump says Iran war ‘going swimmingly’, signals deal could be close

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

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US could 'do whatever we want': Trump says Iran war ‘going swimmingly’, signals deal could be close

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 16) said the war in Iran is progressing “swimmingly” and could end “pretty soon,” striking an optimistic tone amid ongoing tensions. Speaking in Las Vegas, Trump said the US could “do whatever we want,” while also indicating that the next round of talks with Iran may take place over the weekend.

He further claimed that Tehran has agreed to hand over enriched uranium and refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons for more than 20 years, a key sticking point in recent negotiations. “We’re very close to making a deal,” Trump said, though details of any agreement remain unclear.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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