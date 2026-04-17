/India calls out 'unacceptable' attacks on ships in Strait of Hormuz, flags lost 'precious lives' of Indian seafarers

India on Thursday (Apr 16) issued its strongest diplomatic rebuke yet regarding the ongoing maritime crisis, labelling the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz as "unacceptable." Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Harish P emphasised that the targeting of commercial vessels directly threatens India’s national energy security and has already claimed the lives of Indian seafarers.
The Ambassador explicitly linked the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to India’s energy and economic security. As a primary maritime corridor for global oil and gas, any prolonged "impeding" of this route poses an existential threat to India’s domestic price stability and industrial output, he noted.