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India calls out 'unacceptable' attacks on ships in Strait of Hormuz, flags lost 'precious lives' of Indian seafarers

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 06:48 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 06:48 IST
India calls out 'unacceptable' attacks on ships in Strait of Hormuz, flags lost 'precious lives' of Indian seafarers

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish Photograph: (ANI)

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India calls out 'unacceptable' attacks on ships in Strait of Hormuz, flags lost 'precious lives' of Indian seafarers

India on Thursday (Apr 16) issued its strongest diplomatic rebuke yet regarding the ongoing maritime crisis, labelling the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz as "unacceptable." Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Harish P emphasised that the targeting of commercial vessels directly threatens India’s national energy security and has already claimed the lives of Indian seafarers.

The Ambassador explicitly linked the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to India’s energy and economic security. As a primary maritime corridor for global oil and gas, any prolonged "impeding" of this route poses an existential threat to India’s domestic price stability and industrial output, he noted.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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