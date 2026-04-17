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‘Had a very good talk’: Trump calls PM Modi ‘friend’ after 40-minute call amid West Asia conflict

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 10:48 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 10:51 IST
‘Had a very good talk’: Trump calls PM Modi ‘friend’ after 40-minute call amid West Asia conflict

File photo: US President Donald Trump speaks with the press as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump said he had a “very good” 40-minute call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing West Asia tensions and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 16) said that he had a “very good conversation” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling the Indian leader a “friend”, Trump said that they discussed regional security concerns during the 40-minute phone conversation. This comes after PM Modi confirmed that he received a call from the US president, adding that they discussed the West Asia conflict and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

“I had a very good talk with him, and he’s a friend of mine from India, and he’s doing great. We had a very good conversation,” Trump told reporters when asked about the call.

Earlier, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

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He added, “We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, considered a close aide to President Trump, described the conversation as “very positive and productive”.

“A very positive and productive call! Stay tuned...,” he said in a post on X in response to Modi’s remarks.

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The conversation marked the first between the two leaders since a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into effect on April 8 after intense hostilities in the region. Meanwhile, Trump also announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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