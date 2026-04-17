/Unexplained disappearances of scientists 'pretty serious', says Trump

While leaving for Las Vegas, US President Donald Trump told reporters on the White House Lawn on Thursday (April 16) that federal authorities are investigating the unexplained disappearances and deaths of several scientists. Trump described the matter as “pretty serious stuff” and said he had “just left a meeting on that subject.” Over the past three years, several scientists have been reported missing or found dead, in some cases without a confirmed cause.

Although no definitive link has been established between the incidents, Trump said answers may come soon. “I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half,” Trump said. Among the cases is retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William 'Neil' McCasland, who went missing from his home in Albuquerque earlier this year. Local officials reported he had been experiencing ‘mental fog’ and had medical concerns before his disappearance.

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Who are the other scientists who have gone missing or found dead?

Michael David Hicks — Died in 2023, cause of death unknown

Monica Jacinto Reza — Reported missing

Melissa Casias — Reported missing

Anthony Chavez — Reported missing

Nuno Loureiro — Found dead

Jason Thomas — Found dead

Frank Maiwald — Died in 2024

Carl Grillmair — Died in 2026