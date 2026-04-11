/Trump’s ‘Arc de Trump’ gets official name. Here’s what it will be called

A massive new monument informally dubbed the ‘Arc de Trump’ has now received its official name, the ‘United States Triumphal Arch’. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed the title on Wednesday (April 15), explaining that the project is intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. "In honour of this historic occasion, President Trump and the Department of the Interior will submit plans for the United States Triumphal Arch," Leavitt told reporters.

Unveiling an image of the design, Leavitt described the proposed structure as a towering symbol of national pride. The arch is expected to rise 250 feet (76.2 meters), a height chosen to reflect 250 years of US history. She said the ‘monumental’ arch would stand 250 feet (76.2 meters) tall in honour of 250 years. The design includes a large golden Lady Liberty statue at the top, making it significantly taller than Paris’s Arc de Triomphe, which stands at 164 feet.

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Once completed, it would become the largest triumphal arch in the world, surpassing Mexico City’s Monument to the Revolution and Pyongyang’s Arch of Triumph. The project first came to light in October when journalists noticed a model of the structure on Donald Trump’s desk in the Oval Office, prompting media outlets to nickname it the “Arc de Trump.” More detailed renderings were released last week.

The arch is part of a broader set of architectural initiatives backed by Trump during his second term, including plans for a large White House ballroom and renovations to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Critics argue that the gold-accented monument, which would tower over the Lincoln Memorial, reflects personal ambition rather than public need. Funding for the project will come in part from US taxpayers, including $2 million from the National Endowment for the Humanities, along with up to $13 million in matching funds tied to donations, according to reports.