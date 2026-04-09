/'US and Israel have 'identical goals' on Iran', says Netanyahu; calls for Hezbollah dismantling

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday (April 15) that Israel and the United States are closely coordinated in their approach toward Iran, emphasising shared strategic goals. "Our American friends keep us constantly updated on their contacts with Iran.

The objectives of the United States and our own are 'identical', he said in a televised speech. Netanyahu outlined key priorities, stressing the need to curb Iran’s nuclear capabilities and restore stability in the region. “We want to see enriched material removed from Iran; we want to see the elimination of enrichment capability within Iran; and, of course, we want to see the (Hormuz) strait reopened,” he added.

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In a separate statement, Netanyahu also highlighted Israel’s objectives in its first direct talks with Lebanon in decades, focusing on long-term security and peace. “In the negotiations with Lebanon, there are two central objectives: first, the dismantling of Hezbollah; second, a sustainable peace... achieved through strength,” he said.

Meanwhile, five Israeli Defense Forces soldiers were injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack in southern Lebanon earlier on Wednesday (April 16), according to the military. Among the wounded, one soldier is in serious condition, while four sustained light injuries. The injured troops were taken to a hospital for treatment, and their families have been informed, the IDF said.