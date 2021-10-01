Trash it! Florida man gets rid of an alligator in unique way

What do you do when an alligator tries to enter your house? Run away, or call the authorities? A Florida man decided to wheel his garbage bin out!

A US army veteran from Florida was alarmed when his daughter told him that an alligator had just hissed at her. Although he was alarmed, Eugene Bozzi assumed it might be a baby alligator.

However, when he stepped outdoors he was shocked to see a fully-grown 1.8 metres long alligator in his house yard.

"I said, 'No, I'm removing it because he's probably hungry," the 26-year-old man told USA Today. "The only thing that came to my mind was to protect my kids and the other children outside."

Bozzi, dressed in white t-shirt, black shorts, a solid black durag on head and socks and flip flops in his feet decided to take the help of a trash can to catch the alligator.

This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September

"I used the front like a hippo mouth," he said. "I saw that he was more timid and he was backing down, so that's why I knew I had the advantage."

In the video, Bozzi can be seen approaching the alligator slowly with an open trash container. As he slowly advances towards the alligator, it keeps slowly backing away. The man even told his supporters to 'let me know when the head goes inside'.

As soon as the alligator’s head went inside, Bozzi started closing the lid which made the reptile freak out and rush inside the container as a result of shock. He then quickly and carefully straightened the trash can due to which the alligator, surprisingly, somehow fit completely inside the closed container.

He then quickly wheeled out the trash can to an isolated area in the greens and opened the lid to let the alligator escape back to the wild.

"I feel like I was just doing what I was supposed to do at the time to make me feel more comfortable," he said.