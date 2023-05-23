Tragic! California man killed by car while helping ducks cross road

In a tragic incident, a California man has been killed after a car mowed him while assisting a family of ducks cross a busy highway.

The incident took place at Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive in the city of Rocklin in the evening when 41-year-old Casey Rivara, identified as the victim, got out of his car and wore the good samaritan hat.

According to William Wimsatt, a 12-year-old boy who witnessed the kind gesture of Rivara, everyone was applauding him for the act.

“He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice,” said Wimsatt.

“He helped them get up over the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble and then he walked in front of our car,” the boy recounted.

WATCH | US: Kamala Harris' motorcade met with an accident, transferred to another vehicle × After the ducks were safely chaperoned by Rivara to the other side of the road, the onlookers appreciated him. However, it was at this moment, a car seemingly came out of nowhere and struck Rivara, which left him dead on the spot.

“I didn’t see the car actually hit him. All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection. His shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car.”

According to reports, Rivara was hit by a 17-year-old female driver while his teenage child watched from the family car. The police said the teen remained at the scene after the incident and is helping the authorities with the investigation. Family starts a GoFundMe page After the incident, a fundraiser campaign has been started by the grieving family of Rivara.

"Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion. The family is trying to figure out how to recover and keep going after this immense loss. If you would like to express your love and support for Angel and her family, we ask that you please contribute here in lieu of flowers, meals, and other acts of kindness," read the verified GoFundMe page.

According to the family, Rivara was a devoted family man who fell 'madly' in love with his wife when the pair met at the age of 17. They had been together for the past 23 years.

“We have been deeply touched by the overwhelming love and support we’ve received for Casey Rivara and our family in these past few days,” widow Angel Chow was quoted as saying by NBC.

(With inputs from agencies)