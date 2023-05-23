Jeff Bezos reportedly engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sánchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are getting married, several news outlets reported, without divulging any other details about the proposal or the wedding plans.

Bezos and Sánchez have kept details of their lives together mainly private, but they have been photographed at various events quite often.

The reports have also mentioned that they were spotted on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, and at a Carbone-sponsored beach party ahead of the Miami Grand Prix before heading to the south of France.

The couple has been dating since 2018 and are currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France.

Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorced in 2019. In the same year, Sanchez and her ex, Patrick Whitesell, divorced.

Sánchez has two children with Whitesell, who has since remarried. Bezos has four with Scott, who also remarried.

For months, rumours have circulated that the couple is planning to marry, majorly because of the speculations over a large heart-shaped ring Sanchez started wearing in 2019.

The 59-year-old Bezos is the third-richest man in the world, and Sánchez, 53, is a former broadcast journalist and now she is a philanthropist.

Earlier this year in January, Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal, "On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids."

Sánchez added, "We are the Brady Bunch!"

Sánchez and Bezos spoke to CNN in 2022 at their Washington DC home. It was their first joint sit-down interview where they talked about a range of topics.

Sánchez had told CNN that they make “really great teammates” when it comes to charitable work. Bezos went on to describe his partner as "the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet" and said that she is "an inspiration".

Blue Origin won NASA contract Recently, Blue Origin won a $3.4 billion contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to develop a spacecraft to transport astronauts to and from the moon's surface.

Earlier this month, the US space agency's announcement came as a breakthrough for the company two years after Elon Musk's SpaceX was awarded the same contract to ferry astronauts.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, "Today we are excited to announce Blue Origin will build a human landing system as NASA’s second provider to deliver Artemis astronauts to the lunar surface."

(With inputs from agencies)

