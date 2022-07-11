Tourists catch a 'lucky' break, escape humongous avalanche, while capturing mind-blowing video. Watch it here

A group of people while on a guided tour of Kyrgyzstan's mountains had a very lucky escape. The group of ten, which had nine Britons and one American escaped an avalanche and they have the footage to prove it. The incident took place in the wildly beautiful Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan. Harry Shimmin, one of the people on the lucky trekking group has uploaded a video of the whole incident on Instagram, in which their narrow escape from death. The video has left people flabbergasted, with its intensity, and in just a few hours it has already gained more than 3,45,000 views and 37.5 thousand likes.

Also read | Protesters celebrate in Sri Lanka's ransacked presidential palace. Take a look!

Taking to Instagram, Shimmin writes an account of the incident. He wrote, that as the group was venturing onto the mountain slopes Shimmin had "separated from the group to take pictures on top of a hill/cliff edge," when he heard “the sound of deep ice cracking behind me”.

He then proceeded to hide behind a rock for shelter, but even there, protected from the avalanche, he was scared. Describing the jarring moment he writes: "When the snow started coming over and it got dark / harder to breath, I was bricking it and thought I might die."

"Behind the rock it was like being inside a blizzard."

Aslo read | No fries with burgers! McDonald’s substitute in Russia hit by potato shortage

Thankfully the whole group survived. One of the group members had "cut her knee quite badly", while another had some bruising from falling off of a horse. But other than that, the group survived the harrowing incident almost unscathed.

"The whole group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive (including the girl who cut her knee). It was only later we realised just how lucky we’d been. If we had walked 5 minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead."

Check out the video here:

The visuals in the video are "insane" and luck is definitely on the side of these adventurers. As one comment put it they "should consider buying a lottery ticket" when they get home.

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.