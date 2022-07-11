No fries with burgers! McDonald’s substitute in Russia hit by potato shortage

A trip to McDonald’s seems almost incomplete without the iconic French Fries but that is the current reality in Russia. The fast-food chain known as "Vkusno i Tochka" (which translates to "Tasty and that's it") – the rebranded version of McDonald’s – has stopped serving fries temporarily due to a shortage of the correct variety of potatoes. According to the fast-food chain, there was a poor harvest of the kind of potatoes needed to make French Fries and that has resulted in the shortage. They also said that there is no immediate solution, and the problem may continue for some time.

In the official statement provided to some Russian media outlets, the chain said that they are currently relying on Russian harvesters for their entire stock and as a result, it was "impossible to import from markets that could become temporary suppliers of potatoes for enterprises in Russia."

The statement further said that Russia "is fully provided with potatoes, including processed ones" and that the new crop is "already arriving, which eliminates the possibility of a shortage."

McDonald’s decided to sell its franchises in Russia to businessman Alexander Govor in the aftermath of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The move ended a long relationship between Russia and the brand with "Vkusno i Tochka" starting operations soon after amidst major economic sanctions.

According to a report on Newsweek, the head of Russia's potato and vegetable union Alexey Krasilnikov said that the chain has not established proper contracts with the suppliers. As a result, it is still facing major logistical issues which has resulted in the current unavailability of French fries.

