Protesters celebrate in Sri Lanka's ransacked presidential palace. Take a look!

Leaders of the Sri Lankan protest movement, who have forced the president and prime minister from their official estates, declared on Sunday that they will remain in the buildings until the two resigned from their positions.

Playwright Ruwanthie de Chickera, flanked by other leaders who helped in organising the movement against the government, declared at a news conference at the protest site that "the president has to resign, the prime minister has to resign and the government has to go."

Meanwhile, images and videos that have gone viral on social media show a chaotic yet joyful scene inside the overrun official President and Prime Minister's houses. Let's have a peek: