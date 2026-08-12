/Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Astrology tells you to step away from the noise

The Total Solar Eclipse will occur on August 12 in part of Europe for the first time since 1999. The eclipse will cross the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain and Portugal, but it will not be visible in India. The timing here is from 9:04 pm, with totality starting at 10:28 pm and reaching its maximum at 11:16 pm. Totality will end at 12:04 am, and the eclipse will be fully over by 1:28 am.

Even though Indians won't be able to see the total eclipse, the effects could be felt. According to traditional Hindu calendar (Panchang) rules, religious observances and Sutak Kaal only apply in regions where the solar eclipse is physically visible. However, Acharya Poonam Dutta (Satyamshakti) says that it could still affect how you feel during that time, and there are certain things that people should keep in mind.

"In Vedic astrology practice, whenever there is an eclipse, it is read through the meeting of the Sun, the Moon, Rahu and Ketu. The Sun is connected to confidence, identity, health and the sense of direction. So when there is a grahan, even for a few hours, people can feel a little off centre," Poonam says.

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Get away from noise and chaos

People at this time tend to overthink, feel tired, or have a strange need to step away from noise. Poonam says, this is why "our elders often advise us not to begin something important on a grahan day. It is not so much about fear but more about timing. A clear decision needs a clear mind. Today may not offer that kind of clarity straight away."

Poonam, the Founder & Chief Astrologer of Annant Drishti, advises that it is best to "leave things alone for a bit." She added, "There is no need to solve every problem or have every difficult conversation today itself. A short prayer, a bath, reading something calming, or simply staying off the phone for a while can be good enough. The day does not need you to do a big ritual to be meaningful."

Then there is also how the effects of an eclipse unfold. She says they are rarely immediate. Things keep working in the background, and a few days later, something that felt confusing may start to make sense. "A thought that has been avoided may come back. An old ambition may start looking different."

On the day of the total solar eclipse, it is important to be gentle with yourself and others around you. Don't let your reactions emerge. Just let the day pass. What needs to become clear will usually do so in its own time.

