/Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Watch a 'sunset eclipse' from Europe

The total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, can be seen as a sunset eclipse by people in the Mediterranean. It will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible from Europe in over 27 years. It will happen right before the Perseid meteor shower peaks.
The total solar eclipse occurring on 12 August 2026 can be viewed as a rare "sunset eclipse" by people on cruise boats in the Mediterranean. This means being able to watch the Moon block the sunlight over the horizon as it sets, offering better views as compared to looking overhead. The eclipse will cross the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain and Portugal, and will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible from mainland Europe since 1999. The path of totality, when the moon completely blocks the sun, will occur largely over the North Atlantic Ocean. So cruise ships in the waters at the time will be able to get the best views of the eclipse.
As the name suggests, this is a solar eclipse that happens at sunset. When the moon obstructs the Sun close to the horizon, it turns into a colourful spectacle where the glowing corona of the Sun casts red and orange colours into the sky. In August 2026, this view will be best seen from the Mediterranean, over the sea. People on cruise boats will get unobstructed views, and so solar eclipse cruise itineraries have been planned by companies. Boats off the coast of Spain will get the best views as totality will occur very close to sunset.
Northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, the North Atlantic Ocean, Northern Spain and a small part of northeastern Portugal will witness totality during the August solar eclipse. A partial eclipse will be visible across most of Europe, northwestern Africa, most of Canada and parts of North America, according to NASA. The Sun will be fully eclipsed for less than two minutes for most regions in the path of totality. "For anyone near the very centre of the eclipse path in Greenland, Russia, or the North Atlantic, totality will last a little longer, but still less than two and a half minutes," NASA said.
Spain (especially northern and eastern Spain)
Valencia
Zaragoza
León
Reykjavík
The Balearic Islands, including Mallorca
The total solar eclipse will not be visible in India. However, some eclipse-calculation websites claim that a very small partial eclipse may be visible in the extreme northern parts of India - Ladakh and parts of Jammu & Kashmir. Some reports claim a 14 per cent obscuration in the extreme northern portions of India. The total solar eclipse will be followed by the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower, making it a great time for stargazers.