The total solar eclipse occurring on 12 August 2026 can be viewed as a rare "sunset eclipse" by people on cruise boats in the Mediterranean. This means being able to watch the Moon block the sunlight over the horizon as it sets, offering better views as compared to looking overhead. The eclipse will cross the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain and Portugal, and will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible from mainland Europe since 1999. The path of totality, when the moon completely blocks the sun, will occur largely over the North Atlantic Ocean. So cruise ships in the waters at the time will be able to get the best views of the eclipse.