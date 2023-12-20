Tinselling: Relationship experts warn couples over THIS new holiday dating trend. Know what it is

The holiday season is the most cheerful time of the year. However, it also brings a lot of pressure. From buying gifts to hosting dinner, several chores keep couples busy, due to which they can lose their spark. Experts have now coined a word for this feeling.

Tinselling is when a couple struggling with their relationships get too swept up in seasonal sparkle over the holidays.

Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder and CEO of Wingman, a free dating app that lets your friends pick your match, devised the term 'tinselling' to describe the emotion couples feel when they try to bury their true feelings amid the cosy-looking chaos of the holiday season.

"The name draws inspiration from the shiny, cheerful veneer of tinsel, used to decorate during the festive season, covering what is beneath," the app creator recently told Tyla. According to Wilson, the hope of a Christmas miracle often distracts couples from addressing existing problems in their relationship.

During the holiday season, couples put on a facade of harmony and togetherness while ignoring the problems in their relationship. Couples deliberately distract themselves until the joy of Christmas fades away and the hard, cold light of the new year forces them to face reality and each other.

Wilson warned people about the harmful impacts 'tinselling' has on a relationship.

Nicole Sodoma, divorce attorney and the author of Please Don't Say You're Sorry, told The New York Post, "Tinselling is an easy way to get through the holidays by ignoring the signs telling you something is broken or not right for you in the relationship. So, why wait for the inevitable to happen?"

Sodoma agreed that negligence doesn't bring peace in relationships.

As soon as the clock strikes midnight, ending the holiday season, couples call it quits instead of fixing their relationships. Due to this, January has become the "divorce month."

Sodoma advised couples who still have hope for a Christmas miracle to speak to their partner about how they feel instead of ignoring their issues. She said, "Maybe it's the children, the routine, or the fear of being alone. Whatever it is for you, being clear and candid with your partner about your feelings upfront may help to lay the groundwork for the new year."