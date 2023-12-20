French couple lose court battle over rare African Ngil mask worth $4.6mn

In a recent legal dispute, a second-hand dealer managed to retain the $4.6 million proceeds from selling a rare Ngil mask, discovered in the attic of an elderly French couple. Despite the couple's claim of being misled about the item's value, the judge ruled in favour of the dealer, asserting the couple's failure to recognise the true worth of the artwork, reported the BBC.

Crafted by the Fang people of Gabon, the Ngil mask is believed to be one of only approximately 10 in existence. Historically, this mask was worn by members of the Ngil secret society during the 19th Century to identify and confront troublemakers, including suspected sorcerers.

How did a french colonial governor mysteriously acquire it?

Around 1917, Rene Victor Edward Maurice Fournier, a French colonial governor and the plaintiff's grandfather, acquired the wooden mask under unspecified circumstances.

Remaining in the family's possession until its recent sale, the mask had a mysterious journey that raised legal questions.

Upon selling the mask to the second-hand dealer, the elderly couple initiated legal action, claiming a share of the $4.6 million sale proceeds. Alleging that the dealer provided misleading information about the mask's true value, the couple sought restitution.

The judge ruled in favor of the dealer, contending that the couple had neglected due diligence in assessing the "historical and artistic" significance of the mask. The couple's initial legal victory was short-lived, as the offer to share the proceeds was withdrawn.

Gabon independently sought to block the mask's sale, arguing that it rightfully belonged to the country. However, the court dismissed this claim. This case sheds light on broader issues of ownership and restitution of African artworks, many of which were taken during the colonial era.

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously advocated for the return of African art, expressing concern about a significant part of the cultural heritage of several African countries being in France. The legal battle over the Ngil mask adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the rightful ownership and preservation of African cultural artifacts.