TikTok’s lesser-known sibling, CapCut, making waves in US

Chinese application TikTok has long been under spotlight with its huge craze in general public in US. But now another tool by owner company ByteDance Ltd is now gaining eyeballs and is becoming an emerging player in the world of video-editing tools in United States. It is TikTok’s lesser-known sibling, CapCut.

While TikTok has long been surrounded with allegations of spying and is banned in several countries amid security concerns, the new video editing app is gaining popularity for completely different reasons.

CapCut is an application that helps users edit their videos making them much more professional. Several editing features are available in the video editing tool. One can make use of various templates, use many available filters, apply visual effects and put background music in their videos with the aid of the application.

The videos edited by CapCut can be used not just for TikTok, Facebook and Instagram but also for YouTube because of the way it edits the video in a professional fashion.

The application was launched in 2020 however is seemed to have grown tremendously in the recent times. According to statistics by Shanghai-based data tracker Diandian, the video editing tool has over 200 million monthly active users.

On one side, TikTok continues to face increased scrutiny over suspicions of data theft, the sibling app CapCut is not facing the same fate so far. Even as the calls for ban of TikTok grows, the Chinese video hosting app has maintained a steadfast position that it has never shared data with the Chinese authorities or spied on any government.

Meanwhile, as per CapCut's privacy policy, the video editing app collects photos, videos, user's location, gender and date of birthday. These are some of the common things that video-editing apps use.

Last year, the application was topping the app-stores charts in terms of number of downloads in US standing tall alongside other popular apps like TikTok, online fashion store Shein amoung others.

While the app was earlier did not come with any chargeable fees, but last year that changed. The app started charging users for cloud storage service and for some of its premium options. The company is also recruiting people for designing templates. CapCut along with several other Chinese apps are banned in India.

As per Sensor Tower, CapCut’s global downloads spiked to 43 per cent to over 400 million last year. About 7 per cent of its global downloads since last year came just from United States.

