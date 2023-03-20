South African investigator Cloete Murray, who looked into state corruptions, shot dead

A 50-year-old South African investigator Cloete Murray appointed to look into state corruption allegations was shot dead along with his son by unknown assailants in Johannesburg city on Saturday.

The incident happened when Murray was driving in the city along with his 28-year-old son Thomas. While Thomas succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Murray was taken to the hospital where he passed away, media reported said citing police officials.

Murray held a significant position as a liquidator for Bosasa company which was found to be involved in numerous government contract scams. In his position as a liquidator, he looked closely in the affairs of a company and helped with recovering assets or report any criminality linked to it.

According to Zondo Commission, which was set up in January 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate state corruption allegations and fraud in South Africa's public sector, Bosasa was concluded to have been involved in scams pertaining to the government contracts.

The commission said that the company bribed influential politicians and state officials in order to get government contracts during Zuma's nine-year presidency, from 2009 to 2018.

However, at the time, Zuma refuted all the claims of any foul play.

Bosasa was also a donor to current South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership campaign. As per reports, the company has allegedly received lucrative contracts.

With Bosasa's corruption links, Ramaphosa earlier said he would repay $35,000 (£27,300) donations it got from the company. Ramaphosa, in addition to the Bosasa corruption charges, faces many other accusations.