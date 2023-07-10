TikTok's ‘boat jumping’ trend turns fatal, kills four people in Alabama

So far this new social media challenge has led to four deaths, leaving other people with instant broken necks in Alabama. The police officials in Alabama have stated that they had to deal with around four drownings which could have been 'easily avoided'. TikTok popularised the entire idea behind this trendy challenge which encourages people to take part in dangerous water activities. In a recent interview, Captain Jim Dennis said that these drownings could have been easily avoided.

A new social media challenge, called ‘A boat jumping challenge’, has been luring many people into its clout and also leading to the fatal deaths of some. As per the 'boat jumping challenge’, people are supposed to jump from the rear of the shipping vessels as the boat keeps on moving at a high speed. Such a risky jump has proved to be fatal for many.

“Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable. They were doing a TikTok challenge. It's where you get in a boat going at a high rate of speed, you jump off the side of the boat, don't dive, you're jumping off feet first and you just kinda lean into the water,” he said.



“The four that we responded to when they jumped out of the boat, they literally broke their neck and, you know, basically an instant death,” he added.

'People do stupid things when being filmed'

The captain further stated, "I think people, if they're being filmed on camera, I think they're more likely to do something stupid because they want to show off in front of their friends for social media.”

Just the latest, saddest reason why I don't like TikTok (and most social media)-TikTok boat jumping challenge that sees people jump off vessels moving at high speed is blamed for FOUR deaths in Alabama - as cop says victims broke their necks instantly. pic.twitter.com/9CtrZgYCqE — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) July 9, 2023 ×

In one of the cases of the TikTok challenge, there was a father who was the victim, while his three children, wife, and other family members were present on the boat and recording the entire incident when he lost his life to the fad.



In the TikTok footage of the challenge, people are seen throwing themselves into the water from the rear of fast-moving boats. In one video which has been recorded on Lake Norman, North Carolina, five people are seen jumping and back flipping into the water.