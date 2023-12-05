This UK teen is defying nature, as she feels no pain, hunger, or fatigue due to rare disorder

In the United Kingdom, a young girl named Olivia Farnsworth gained the moniker "bionic" after a harrowing accident in 2016 when, at the tender age of seven, she was hit and dragged by a car. What followed left onlookers stunned.

Olivia suffers from a one-of-a-kind genetic condition, identified as chromosome 6 deletion, making her possibly the only person globally with these symptoms. This extremely rare condition renders her incapable of feeling pain, hunger, or fatigue, as highlighted in a report by Huffington Post.

The fearless ‘bionic’ girl

During the accident, Olivia's mother, Niki Trepak, observed that Olivia displayed an extraordinary lack of fear, leading to her being dubbed the 'bionic girl'. Despite being dragged about ten car lengths down the road, Olivia nonchalantly got up and walked away, leaving doctors and witnesses astounded.

Doctors, deeming her 'bionic', were perplexed by Olivia's resilience. Despite the severity of the impact, she sustained minimal injuries—a tyre mark on her chest and skin abrasions on her toe and hip. Her ability not to tense up during the incident is believed to have played a pivotal role in her miraculous escape from severe harm.

Olivia's unique condition began manifesting symptoms when she was just a few months old. From a lack of hair growth to severe colic, her mother recalls the challenges they faced. Notably, Olivia exhibited a lack of sleep, surviving on a mere two hours a night, a pattern that continued into her childhood.

Another facet of Olivia's condition is her indifference to food. Rejecting her mother's milk at just a few months old, she rarely experiences hunger and exhibits peculiar eating habits. Her mother notes that Olivia eats at school due to societal norms, but she doesn't inherently feel the need for sustenance.

Olivia's condition, chromosome 6p deletion, is a complex chromosome abnormality associated with behavioural issues, intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, and distinctive facial traits, as detailed by the National Organization for Rare Disorders.