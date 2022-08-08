This stunning diamond-shaped superyacht will blow your mind away - see pics

When it comes to luxury, this stunning superyacht will blow your mind away. Italian design studio Gabriele Teruzzi Yachts & Design has unveiled a lavish vessel built in the image of Cartier's rare 128-carat diamond. As per New York Post, its price tag is $110 million.

Based on the concept Stella Del Sud, this new 110-metre yacht is all things nice. It features a helipad, a movie theatre and eight VIP guest cabins. Up to 18 guests can be accommodated across nine luxurious staterooms.

The Superyacht Times reported that there's an actual waterfall that "emerges from the superstructure" and three swimming pools. These pools are connected in a way that they appear like an amazing waterfall. An open beach area is also there with the pools.

From the outside, the yacht looks like a diamond with a "spectacular side window glass design that connects all decks" which is basically positioned to reflect the light so that the yacht sparkles continuously - just like a diamond.

The exterior of this vessel exudes awesomeness, and the interior is nothing lesser. The inside of Stella Del Sud is a combination of modern and contemporary design.

The main saloon has panoramic windows. It displays "rain effect" lighting at night. According to the design team, Stella Del Stud split levels are "strategically designed" so that the passengers get an unparalleled sea view from the main saloon.

A 3,500-square-foot sun deck is also there with a lounge area, a hot tub and an al fresco dining space. That's not just it, an aquarium has been built into the ceiling over the bed of the owner's cabin. Isn't it dreamlike?

