/This Chinese car-making brand just patented an in-car toilet. Details inside

Chinese carmaker Seres has been granted a patent for an in-car toilet that can be deployed from beneath a passenger seat, either at the push of a button or via voice command.

The patent, filed on April 10, includes an engineering explanation that the feature would “satisfy users’ toilet needs on long journeys, while camping or while staying in the car”, a BBC report said. The design effectively integrates a lavatory into a standard passenger seat, meaning occupants would be seated directly above the unit rather than using a separate compartment, as seen in motorhomes.

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While the concept may draw comparisons with self-contained recreational vehicles, the absence of a dedicated bathroom space marks a key difference. Instead, the system is built into the cabin layout of a conventional car.

To address hygiene and comfort concerns, the proposed setup includes a dedicated fan and exhaust mechanism designed to channel odours out of the vehicle. A heating element would also be used to evaporate urine and dry other waste, according to the patent details.

Seres has not announced any immediate plans to introduce vehicles equipped with the integrated toilet. However, the approval of the patent signals potential future applications of the technology.