/Japan earthquake: Honshu’s four-plate conjunction just triggered a 7.4 quake

Honshu is Japan's largest island and one of the most complex and geologically active regions on Earth. It sits on a conjunction of four tectonic plates. In the northern part is the Okhotsk plate, or the North American plate, which moves according to the three other plates around it. It is southern Honshu that lies on the Eurasian plate, also known as the Amurian plate, while the Pacific and Philippine Sea plates subduct beneath it.