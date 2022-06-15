This book was returned to a Vancouver library after 51 years - See pics

Every person who has taken a book from a library is aware of the pressure that the due date brings with it. The fear of paying the late fees becomes an issue when it comes to timing the speed at which you read and if someone forgets to return a book, it becomes a whole new problem. But imagine not returning a book for 51 years! It may sound absolutely unbelievable but that is exactly what happened at the Vancouver Public Library in Canada. The library, that functions under the City of Vancouver in Canada, took to social media to post about a book that was returned after 51 years.

According to the Instagram post, the book was returned along with an apology letter. The book in question was The Telescope by Harry Edward Neal and the library did not reveal who borrowed the book in the first place. The apology was written on a sticky note stuck to the old book.

“Such a sweet note in this book returned to our South Hill Branch *slightly* overdue (51 years!). With our recent removal of late fees… they won’t get charged a cent for their late return! Eliminating fines = greater access to all,” the caption along with the Instagram post read.

The library also said that they have waived off all their late fees and as a result, the person who took the book will not have to pay a single cent for keeping it for 51 years. The move by the library is aimed at providing books to a greater number of people.