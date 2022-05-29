Thai cafe's bizarre penis-shaped bags

A cafe in Thailand created a social media storm after it began selling packaged drinks in plastic bags shaped like a penis at one end.

The Chadeen cafe was selling Thai milk tea, soda and green tea as people on social media took note and posted the photos online.

Thai milk tea comes in penis-shaped packets



The penis shaped bags caught everyone's eye and looked to be a great marketing gimmick, however, the cafe decided to discontinue selling the bags as it is a "sensitive issue".

"We have to apologise to all customers. We will not sell the bag anymore," the cafe said as the bizarre experiment with the plastic bags came to an end.

