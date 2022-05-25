Russian pilot films mid-air sex tape with trainee; get fired as video goes viral

A Russian pilot has allegedly been fired after making a sex tape with a woman trainee in a cockpit.

The bizarre incident reportedly took place at the Sasovo Flight School of Civil Aviation in Russia as the flight instructor and the student switched the plane into autopilot in order to film their act.

Reports claim the pilot promised the trainee pilot extra flying lessons in exchange for sex. The 28-year-old pilot was flying a Cessna 172 aircraft in the Ryazan region in Russia.

The flight school fired both of them after the video went viral after another student shared it on social media. Reports claimed the woman had already resigned before the video was put on social media.

Reports said the woman had refused initially to make the video since the man was married but agreed later after he offered her extra classes.

