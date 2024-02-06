Tesla drivers spotted using VR headsets while on autopilot. Watch

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday (Feb 5) that human drivers need to remain attentive in light of videos showing Tesla drivers apparently using Apple's new Vision Pro headset while driving. Responding to a widely-viewed video of a Tesla driver manipulating a virtual reality field, Buttigieg stressed that, despite advanced driver assistance systems, drivers must maintain control and engagement.

"Reminder-ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times," Buttigieg said. A driver was spotted behind the wheel of a Tesla CyberTruck, engaging with an Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset . Is this safe?? pic.twitter.com/DL7PwVabBw — Githii (@githii) February 4, 2024 × Apple's vision pro and driving safety concerns

Apple's recently launched Vision Pro headset, integrating three-dimensional digital content with real-world visuals, faced criticism as users were observed using it while operating vehicles.

Apple explicitly warns against using the device while driving, although the company has not provided an immediate response to inquiries.

Tesla, renowned for its advanced driver features, including Autopilot, reiterates that these systems are intended for fully attentive drivers with hands on the wheel, ready to assume control instantly. Buttigieg, echoing prior concerns about Tesla's Autopilot, urged caution and adherence to safety protocols.

Separately, in a significant move, Tesla has initiated a broad recall in the United States, covering nearly all electric vehicles sold in the country.

The recall, prompted by concerns related to warning lights and potential difficulties in reading critical information on the instrument panel, affects approximately 2.19 million vehicles sold between 2012 and 2024.

Also watch | Tesla robot malfunctions, brutally attacks engineer This recall represents a notable setback for Tesla, compounding recent challenges faced by the electric vehicle giant. The Wall Street Journal reported on the safety risks associated with the recall, intensifying scrutiny on Tesla's commitment to vehicle safety.