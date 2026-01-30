/'Take $3mn and leave your husband': CEO's 'indecent proposal' to colleague leads to lawsuit

An American real estate executive has been accused of trying to lure his female colleague with an "indecent proposal". In a lawsuit filed, the executive, Tamir Poleg, offered millions to his colleague, Paige Steckling, to leave her husband. Her husband, Michael Steckling, filed a lawsuit daying that Poleg tried to allegedly lure his wife, a mother of two, into Poleg repeatedly attempted to “poach" his wife with offers that included cash drawn from company stock, real estate deals and lavish trips, divorcing him. Michael and Paige Steckling divorced in 2025.

The complaint said Poleg offered a deal to Paige in January 2025 that included a $1.5 million home in Park City, Utah, and assurances that he would “take care of her needs" if she left her husband. The lawsuit even mentioned that the executive sold $600,000 worth of Real Brokerage stock to finance the proposal.

The husband said Poleg got separated from his wife for Paige, and around February 2025, she also filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Paige disputed the narrative presented by her former husband. She claimed the real reason behind her divorce was personal and had nothing to do with the offer made to her.

