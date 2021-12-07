Switzerland allows assisted suicide in 3D-printed suicide pod

According to reports, Switzerland's medical review board has legalised Sarco suicide pod to allow a person to die by assisted suicide.

The pod is reportedly a 3D-printed capsule which resembles a coffin. The person intending to die gets in the pod and is asked questions and then when the person is ready a button is pushed activating the mechanism. The capsule releases nitrogen which reduces the oxygen level as the person loses consciousness.

Reports claim the person dies without choking. Last year 1,300 were reportedly allowed assisted suicide in Switzerland.

Assisted suicide is legal in some European countries including Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Canada under strict restrictions.

Many foreigners are known to travel to Switzerland in order to allow themselves to use assisted suicide which is considered a legal way to die. There are also assisted organisations where people can become members.

The suicide pod is set to be operational next year.

Reports say the Sacro suicide pod may have a camera allowing people to speak to people outside, also efforts are on to put together artificial intelligence screening to understand a person's mental wellbeing.

(With inputs from Agencies)