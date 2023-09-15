Sweden: 8-year-old boy discovers 900-year-old Viking artefact during family vacation

An 8-year-old Swedish boy made an amazing discovery earlier this month while strolling down a beach during a family vacation.

Bruno Tillema ended up discovering a 900-year-old Viking artefact, which he initially mistook as “some weird part from a house.”

“We were spending our summer vacation on Gotland [a Swedish island]," his father, Andreas Tillema, was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

"We had just given him a book about fossils, and because of that he was actively scanning the ground with his eyes," he added.

The father said that Bruno picked it up and kept walking casually until his mother noticed he held something in his hands.

When the mother looked at the artefact, she could not really believe her eyes.

Archaeologist confirmed discovery

The curious family later contacted an archaeologist, who later confirmed on a video call that “it was indeed an artifact.”

It looked like an animal's head, adorned with intricate details. Later, they contacted the local administrative authority, Länsstyrelsen, who promptly dispatched a team of three archaeologists to examine the location.

Watch: Miss universe scraps age limit | E Coli to generate electricity?

Upon their arrival, Bruno guided them to the precise spot where he had made his discovery.

Following an initial inspection, experts from Gotland's museum conducted a comprehensive investigation at the site, and their efforts yielded rewarding results. Among their findings was yet another ornate buckle, this one taking the form of a ring.

"Both buckles are made of bronze and belong to costumes from the late Iron Age or early Viking Age," Therese Lindström, cultural environment manager at the County Administrative Board in Gotland County, said in a statement.

"Buckles designed as animal heads are usually associated with Gotland women's graves, while ring buckles are found in both men's and women's graves," he added.

It is strongly suspected that the burial site had been previously disturbed, causing the buckles to surface as the soil was plowed.