Singapore: Indian-origin worker jailed for seeking salary details of colleagues

An Indian-origin worker with Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower has been jailed for five weeks for asking an ex-colleague at DBS bank to access the remuneration details of his colleagues.

35-year-old Dinath Silvamany Muthaliyar, a Singapore citizen, used to work with DBS Bank before joining the ministry. He reportedly asked his ex-colleague, named Liong Yan Sin, to access the databank containing information about the salaries of employees of the Ministry of Manpower.

Muthaliyar has now pleaded guilty to four counts under the Computer Misuse Act.

More details about the case

As per local media, the accused person contacted Liong in June 2018 to help him get the salary details of his colleagues at the ministry.

The prosecution alleged that “the accused wanted to find out his colleagues' salaries to ascertain his standing in respect of his salary and the difference between his salary and his colleagues' salaries."

Reportedly, upon being asked for the same, Liong accessed the salary database to conduct searches between June and November 2018.

He later disclosed the confidential information to Muthaliyar on WhatsApp.

What did the prosecution demand?

The prosecution requested a sentence of six to seven weeks in jail for Dinath, arguing that his level of responsibility for the crimes was lower than that of Liong. Liong had held a position of trust when he committed the offences.

Dinath pleaded guilty to four counts under the Computer Misuse Act for asking Liong to conduct unauthorised searches and four counts under the Banking Act for asking Liong to disclose unauthorised information. Additionally, 14 similar charges were considered during his sentencing.

The court learned that both Liong and Dinath were aware of the regulations prohibiting collections officers from improperly disclosing customer information to third parties and from accessing customer data beyond their job duties.

Liong had previously pleaded guilty to similar charges and received a 16-week jail sentence, while another individual, Ang Kok How, who had also asked Liong to obtain someone's address unlawfully, was sentenced to two weeks in jail.