Super 30 founder Anand Kumar granted ‘Golden Visa’ by UAE. What is it?

The Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, on Tuesday (Feb 6) joined the list of elite Indians who have been granted the ‘Golden Visa’ by the United Arab Emirates government.

Anand Kumar receives ‘Golden Visa’

Kumar, a Mathematics educator and Padma Shri awardee was nominated for the coveted Golden Visa by the UAE Embassy in India and received it on Tuesday. The visa was introduced by the UAE in 2019 and grants its recipient long-term residency, permitting independent living, working, and studying in the country.

“For a simple teacher like me, getting honoured with the Golden Visa in Dubai to join the list of Bollywood celebrities and sporting icons is a pleasant feeling,” said Kumar, in a post on X. He added, “Thank you UAE Govt for nominating me for such an honour.”

Kumar getting the coveted visa represents a noteworthy inclusion from India’s academic sector as the list of recipients has typically been dominated by Bollywood and sports icons, including Sania Mirza, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and more recently Kriti Sanon.

In 2002, Kumar, a Mathematics educator, started his Super 30 programme in the Indian city of Patna. He is known for teaching underprivileged students exams like JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced – the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Last year, Kumar received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award by the Indian government for his contributions to the field of literature and education.

What is UAE’s Golden visa?

The visa is granted to foreign talents including entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates and enables them to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits.

ALSO READ | In this Pakistani village, women are barred from voting by their husbands

The Golden Visa is also a long-term renewable residence visa that is valid up to 10 years. It allows its applicants full ownership of their businesses and is designed to attract foreign investment and expertise to the UAE.

The visa offers a number of benefits including the ability to live and work in the country, access to UAE’s education and healthcare, and the ability to sponsor family members for residence visas, including spouses and children regardless of their age.