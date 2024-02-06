In this Pakistani village, women are barred from voting by their husbands

In Pakistan, nearly 128.5 million people have been registered as voters for the general elections which will be held on February 8, as per the latest data.

This number of people registered as voters constitutes nearly half of its population.

As per reports, women in some regions of Pakistan are barred from voting even though the country has the fifth-highest number of registered voters globally, with only India, Indonesia, the United States, and Brazil leading ahead.

The 60-year-old former headmistress Naeem Kausir as well as her seven daughters, six of whom have already been to college, are not allowed to vote by their family's male elders, just like other women in her town.

"Whether by her husband, father, son or brother, a woman is forced. She lacks the autonomy to make decisions independently," said Kausir, who was covering her face using a veil.

"These men lack the courage to grant women their rights," said the widow, while speaking to AFP.

Even though voting is a constitutional right for all adults present in Pakistan, a patriarchal system is still dominant in some rural areas of the socially conservative country as the male village elders wield significant influence on their communities.

In Dhurnal, a village in Punjab which is home to thousands of people and is spread across crop fields, men give different reasons for the ban on voting for more than 50 years.

"Several years ago, during a period of low literacy rates, a council chairman decreed that if men went out to vote, and women followed suit, who would manage the household and childcare responsibilities?" said Malik Muhammad, the village council's member.

"This disruption, just for one vote, was deemed unnecessary," he added.

Shopkeeper Muhammad Aslam has claimed that the ban has been protecting women from "local hostilities" regarding politics. Meanwhile, while speaking to AFP it was simply down to "tradition".

Election Commission says authority to declare process null and void

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has emphasised that it carries the authority to declare a process null and void in any constituency where women are being stopped from voting.

Watch: Pakistan gears up for polls | WION visits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province ahead of polls In the country's hinterland, progress has been slow outside of cities and in areas which operate under tribal norms, as millions of women still remain uncounted on the electoral rolls.

In Dhurnal, the elders rely on neighbouring villages to fill a government-imposed quota, as per which 10 per cent of votes cast in every constituency should be by women.

Those who are permitted to vote are often pressured to choose a candidate of a male relative's choice.