Our Sun has a fresh 400,000-kilometre-long scar and it might not heal soon. Here's what happened

The Sun has scarred itself, quite literally. A massive explosion on the Sun's surface on July 15 left a “canyon of fire”, a huge mark that astronomers on Earth captured. The solar filament eruption happened on the Sun’s upper left side, releasing a powerful blast of plasma and magnetic fields into space. The event was of such a huge proportion that it left a fiery scar on the Sun. The dent on the sun is 400,000 kilometres long and 20,000 km high, according to Tony Phillips, an astronomer who works with Spaceweather.com. He called it "a grand canyon" on the Sun. Astronomers were already prepared for something like this to happen. They spotted an unusually large, cold and dense gas filament suspended above the Sun’s surface a few days ago. When it finally collapsed, the Solar Dynamics Observatory caught it on camera. Filament eruptions are common on the Sun and are triggered by small instabilities in the Sun’s magnetic field.

Coronal Mass Ejections and impact on Earth

Scientists are not sure how long the Sun will remain scarred. They will continue to keep an eye on it to understand when and how it fills up. The Sun has been highly active for the past years. It has reached a solar maximum when it releases plasma and plumes of flares more regularly. Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are sent across space and impact planets with radiation. On Earth, this activity triggers auroras. Colourful auroras are generated when the solar flares and the matter released by the sun interact with the magnetic field of our planet. However, these flares and CMEs can also prove dangerous. They can impact astronauts in space who can suffer from the harmful radiation. Satellites can also be impacted, cutting off radio communication. However, the plasma eruption in the latest event is directed away from Earth.