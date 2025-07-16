/New NASA telescope will record 100,000 cosmic blasts, including stars that killed themselves 10 billion years ago

The universe is filled with all kinds of explosions - stars dying, black holes feeding on matter, triggering bright eruptions, galaxies clashing with each other and more. Now, scientists are hoping to capture all these events with a new NASA space telescope. The space agency's upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope may reveal around 100,000 celestial blasts. The most exciting discovery they are hoping to make is picturing the first stars of the universe destroying themselves, something that has not been seen before. A paper published in The Astrophysical Journal calls the survey Nancy Grace will carry out a gold mine. Cosmic eruptions can offer clues about several mysteries of the universe, such as dark energy, the force that is believed to be driving its expansion. Benjamin Rose, an assistant professor at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and lead author of the study, said the new survey by NASA will help scientists “explore dark energy, dying stars, galactic powerhouses, or probably even entirely new things we’ve never seen before.” Also Read: Sorry space buffs, but Planet Nine might be an illusion, a new world has revealed

Cosmic videos of stars blowing up

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will carry out the High-Latitude Time-Domain Survey, as part of which it will scan a large region of the universe every five days for two years. Then, all its observations will be put together to create a cosmic movie full of explosions and eruptions. The primary aim of the program is to look for bursting stars, more specifically, a class of supernova called type Ia. "These stellar cataclysms allow scientists to measure cosmic distances and trace the universe’s expansion because they peak at about the same intrinsic brightness," NASA wrote. These supernovas can tell how fast the universe has expanded during different cosmic epochs, offering clues about the dark energy presumed to be at work. Also Read: Voyager 1 at one light-day: Spacecraft to reach unthinkable milestone after 49 years



Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will see oldest stars exploding

To predict how many of these cosmic explosions the High-Latitude Time-Domain Survey will be able to capture, researchers of the study carried out simulations. The number came out to be an astounding 27,000 type Ia supernovae—about 10 times more than what has been spotted by previous surveys. However, it will have its task cut out when it begins operations in 2027 as it will have to pick the la supernovae from a field of thousands of other exploding stars. Not only this, but it has the ability to scan the ancient universe, pushing the boundary to 11.5 billion years. Till now, most telescopes have scanned the universe that was about 8 billion years old. It can possibly see thousands of stars born at the time, and thousands of them that blew up around 10 billion years ago. By looking that far off in the universe, the Roman Space Telescope will help fill critical gaps in our understanding of the universe and record the oldest supernova ever seen.

“Filling these data gaps could also fill in gaps in our understanding of dark energy,” Rose said. “Evidence is mounting that dark energy has changed over time, and Roman will help us understand that change by exploring cosmic history in ways other telescopes can’t.” Roman will also pick up about 60,000 core-collapse supernovae, which occur when a massive star runs out of fuel and collapses under its own weight. Ia supernovae originate from a binary star system that contains at least one white dwarf. But, both of the above will appear similar from where the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will be sitting.

Stars collapsing under their own weight

However, scientists are confident that they would be able to differentiate between them. “By seeing the way an object’s light changes over time and splitting it into spectra — individual colours with patterns that reveal information about the object that emitted the light—we can distinguish between all the different types of flashes Roman will see,” said Rebekah Hounsell, co-author of the study.

Besides these supernovas, the telescope is also expected to reveal some never-before-seen cosmic explosions. This includes at least 90 superluminous supernovae, which are 100 times brighter than a typical supernova. Then there could be 40 tidal disruption events, which would reveal more information about black holes. Then there could be the kilonovae that occur when two neutron stars, remnants of supernovae, collide. Till now, only one kilonova has been detected. The Roman Telescope can reveal at least five more.