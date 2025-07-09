Earth is floating in a vast void in space, according to new findings. Not only our planet, but the entire Milky Way galaxy could be sitting inside a mysterious giant hole in space, astronomers have claimed. The research will be presented at the Royal Astronomical Society’s National Astronomy Meeting (NAM) in Durham, UK. The study, led by Indo-British scientist Indranil Banik, states that this theory could also be a possible explanation for the Hubble tension, EarthSky reported. If it holds true, then the age of our universe could also change. Right now, it is estimated to be 13.8 billion years old. Banik states that the theory of Earth sitting in a void is backed by the sound waves from the early universe, also known as "the sound of the Big Bang." Hubble tension remains a huge problem in astronomy.

What is the Hubble Tension?

Proposed by Edwin Hubble in 1929, the Hubble constant was used to express the rate of expansion of the Universe. This rate has been observed to be increasing. Astronomers observe the distance of celestial objects and how fast they are moving away from us to know how fast the universe is expanding. But, the problem is that when measurements of the distant, early Universe are compared to measurements of the nearby, more recent Universe, the former reveals a slower rate of expansion. This is called the Hubble tension, and some even call it the Hubble crisis. This is where Banik and his team bring in their new theory.

Indo-British scientist says it is highly likely we are in a void

Banik said, "A potential solution to this inconsistency is that our galaxy is close to the centre of a large, local void. It would cause matter to be pulled by gravity toward the higher-density exterior of the void, leading to the void becoming emptier with time. As the void is emptying out, the velocity of objects away from us would be larger than if the void were not there. This, therefore, gives the appearance of a faster local expansion rate." About the Hubble tension, Banik says that it is a "local phenomenon with little evidence that the expansion rate disagrees with expectations in the standard cosmology further back in time. So a local solution like a local void is a promising way to go about solving the problem."

Sound of the Big Bang

This would mean that Earth and our solar system are near the centre of a two-billion-light-year-wide void. The number of galaxies present in our local universe is lower than in neighbouring regions, which further backs the theory. But it goes against the standard model of cosmology, according to which matter should be more uniformly spread. But there is still something else that supports the idea of a void - the baryon acoustic oscillations (BAOs) – or the "sound of the Big Bang". Banik said, "These sound waves travelled for only a short while before becoming frozen in place once the universe cooled enough for neutral atoms to form. They act as a standard ruler, whose angular size we can use to chart the cosmic expansion history."