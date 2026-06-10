/Straight out of science fiction: Scientists want to 'spray' a giant shield to protect Earth from solar storms

Depending on who you ask, scientists have a weird or an ingenious plan to protect our planet Earth from dangerous solar storms. They want to spray chemicals around the rock we call home, which they suggest could help deflect the brunt of the Sun's dangerous charged particles. The bold plan was proposed by a team from Boston University.

Solar storms and Earth

For decades, humanity's strategy for dealing with dangerous solar storms has been simple: predict them and prepare for the fallout. But the new scientific proposal suggests that future generations may be able to do something far more ambitious: actively strengthen Earth's natural defences before space weather strikes. But how would it happen? All we know.

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Enter StormWall

A team led by Brian Walsh of Boston University has unveiled a concept called StormWall, a planetary-scale defence system designed to reinforce Earth's magnetosphere, the invisible magnetic shield that protects the planet from charged particles emitted by the Sun.

The idea, detailed through computer simulations, aims to reduce the impact of severe geomagnetic storms that can disrupt satellites, GPS navigation, communications networks and power grids. According to the researchers, the system could cut the intensity of a major solar storm by more than half.

The threat stems from a process known as magnetic reconnection. During powerful solar eruptions, magnetic fields carried by the solar wind can temporarily link with Earth's magnetic field, creating a pathway through which vast amounts of solar energy enter near-Earth space. The resulting geomagnetic storms have the potential to cause widespread technological disruptions. StormWall seeks to interfere with that process.

But how will StormWall do that?

Scientists have proposed sending a fleet of six spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. This fleet would make up the StormWall.

When a dangerous solar storm is detected, the satellites would release specially selected materials such as barium, lithium, sodium or calcium. Once exposed to sunlight, the material would become ionised, creating a cloud of plasma.

That artificial plasma would drift toward the sun-facing edge of the magnetosphere, effectively thickening the boundary that separates Earth from the incoming solar wind. By adding mass to this region, researchers believe the efficiency of magnetic reconnection could be significantly reduced.

Have they tested it?

To test the concept, the team simulated the powerful Mother's Day geomagnetic storm of May 2024. Their results suggested that while StormWall would not eliminate a storm entirely, it could reduce its strength by more than 50 per cent.