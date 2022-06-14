Spider-Man robot stunt goes wrong at Disney California Adventure Park - WATCH

A Spider-Man robot was performing tricks at the Disney California Adventure Park in the United States, but the stunt did not go as planned. A video, which was posted on Instagram, showed the robot swinging on top of a building but while landing, it crashed into the side of a wall. Luckily, it was not a person performing the stunts and although a portion of the building’s wall was visibly damaged, the damage that happened to the robot was not clear. In the video, the robot was swinging with the help of a rope that simulated a spider web. However, according to a report by Fox 11, there was some issue with the rope that resulted in the robot crashing into the building.

It took some time for people to realise that it was a robot and not a human being. Once it was clear that it was not a person, people took to social media to make fun of the incident.

“Looks like Spidey needs to ask Dr Strange another favour.” Another jokingly added, “Imagine people who thought it was a real person,” one of the users wrote on the bottom of the post.

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park reopened last year after the COVID-19 pandemic. The campus has seen a lot of people in the last year and as a result, there were a number of people who witnessed the incident. The accident forced the authorities to close down the campus for some time but once the robot was cleared, operations resumed later in the day.