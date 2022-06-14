Indian PM Narendra Modi directs government departments for 1 million recruitments in next 1.5 years

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office (PMO) said on Tuesday (June 14) that the prime minister has directed government departments and ministries to recruit 1 million people within next 1.5 years. PMO tweeted saying that the prime minister reviewed status of human resources in all departments and ministries.

"PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years," tweeted the PMO.

This means that the government has set a deadline of December 2023 for recruitment of 1 million people.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on March 24 this year said, "The data on Employment and Unemployment is collected through Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18."

The decision of the government for the recruitment has come amid frequent criticism by the Opposition on the issue of unemployment. Opposition parties have been lashing out at the government over vacant posts in different government sectors.

Modi's direction was welcomed by his colleagues in the government.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur posted a tweet calling this a "major step"

"PM @narendramodi ji has over the years made government more accountable and governance more people centric, ensuring last mile delivery. Enhancing the strength of the Govt to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step."

