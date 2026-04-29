/Speed or Science? Super shoes ignite backlash against athletes, experts call it ‘tech doping’

Record-breaking runs fuel backlash against carbon-plated “super-shoes,” with critics calling them performance-enhancing as it gives a spring in their step, allowing runners to move faster, while using less energy. The recent backlash came after Kenya's Sabastian Sawe made history this week with the first sub–two–hour marathon in race conditions wearing the ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 3, one of the lightest racing shoes ever made.



Research indicates that super shoes can boost running efficiency by up to four per cent, cutting minutes rather than seconds from an athlete's finishing times. However, as the technology advances, experts are increasingly worried that these super shoes could amount to a form of 'technological doping'.



Shaun Creighton, an Olympian long–distance runner turned sports lawyer at Moulis Legal, told the Daily Mail, "We should be clear that modern marathon super shoes are performance-enhancing devices in a very real sense. I genuinely do not believe a sub–two–hour marathon would have been achieved without super shoes. The regulatory task now is to keep tightening the technical boundaries just enough to preserve the marathon as a contest of human performance first, and of shoe design a distant second."

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Backlash initiated in 2019

The debate gained momentum in 2019 when Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to complete a marathon in under two hours. Critics questioned the legitimacy of the feat, pointing to his use of the newly introduced Nike Alphafly.



Sports scientist Ross Tucker even described the Alphafly as “the shoe that broke running.” Nike claimed the footwear offered a 3.4 per cent speed advantage, enough to translate into a two- to three-minute gain over a marathon, potentially turning a strong performance into a record-breaking one.



The Nike Alphafly was quickly banned after World Athletics introduced new regulations. However, manufacturers soon developed a new generation of shoes designed to comply with, or narrowly work around, these rules. Current regulations state that shoes cannot have a midsole thicker than 40 mm or include more than one carbon-fibre plate.