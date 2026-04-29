/$4million vanish from Bitcoin wallet of dead tycoon who fell from his Thailand apartment

Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of ASOS, died after falling from his Thailand apartment in February this year. While the investigation into his death is going on, his son has revealed that someone has taken nearly $4million from his Bitcoin since his death. The 58-year-old fell from the balcony of his 17th-floor apartment in Pattaya on February 9. He co-founded the online retail giant and was being investigated for an alleged £500,000 fraud at the company. His ex-wife, Ploy Kringsinthanakun, accused Quentin of forging documents to sell land and shares in the firm to keep her misinformed. He was arrested for questioning in the matter last year and convicted of fraud. He filed an appeal and was later released. He was due to meet his ex-wife's lawyers in February, but died just two days before the date. On Tuesday (April 28), reports emerged of the Bitcoin fraud being committed by someone, with even his son, who made the complaint, under the scanner.

Crypto fraud after Quentin Griffiths's death

According to The Sun, $4million were transferred from his online account in three separate transactions. The matter was brought to light by his elder son, Joel. The 29-year-old was at the court on Monday for a custody case over his father's children with his second wife, Ploy. Lawyers of his dead father's ex-wife questioned how he could know the exact amount if he did not have access to the Bitcoin account. Mona Mankong said, "The funds were transferred to a mystery location. Nobody knows where they went or who did it." Calling it "suspicious", she asked, "How does the complainant know the exact amount that was taken? Does he himself have access to the crypto wallet?"

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Griffiths's family in the UK are said to have found that the amount was missing after they went to Thailand to take care of certain things. The former ASOS founder has left behind a fortune, including his crypto assets and the Rs 25 crore worth property in Thailand. Thai officials have reportedly not found any evidence to indicate foul play in his death. Meanwhile, Griffiths's son Joel is embroiled in a custody battle for the children of his father's kids from his second wife, arguing that they should be raised in the UK. Ploy has applied for full custody.

