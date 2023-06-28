South Korea 'turns back the clock' on citizen's ages, people become year or two younger. Here's how

Getting older is something many people dread, counting each year, trying to look and feel younger. If you live in South Korea, as of Wednesday, you would have become a year or two younger. Starting June 28th, in the nation, replacing the country's traditional method, new laws have implemented the international method of counting age. How does this make South Koreans younger? In the real sense, it doesn't. The law can't turn back time. However, what it does do is shave off a year or two off of a person's legal age.

Under the traditional age system, South Koreans are considered one year old at birth, and another year is added every January 1st.

Also read | South Korea salvages North Korea spy satellite rocket debris; to examine parts

South Korea has been using the international norm of counting age from zero at birth and adding a year on each birthday. for medical and legal purposes since the 1960s, reports Reuters. Despite this, many people continued to use the traditional method in their everyday lives.

In December, the country passed laws to abandon the traditional method and fully adopt the international standard. What will this change do except "make" South Koreans younger? The implementation of the international age system is expected to reduce legal disputes, complaints, and social confusion related to age calculations.

"We expect legal disputes, complaints and social confusion that have been caused over how to calculate ages will be greatly reduced," said Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu on Monday.

According to a government survey conducted in September 2022, 86 per cent of South Koreans indicated they would use the international age in their daily lives once the new laws came into effect.

It's important to note that there is still a separate age system in place for conscription, school entrance, and determining the legal age for drinking alcohol and smoking. For these, a person's age is calculated from zero at birth, and one year is added on January 1st. Officials have stated that this method will remain for the time being.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE