A tragic incident unfolded at an elementary school in Daejeon, South Korea, where a teacher fatally stabbed an eight-year-old student on Monday ( Feb 10).

Authorities found both the child and the teacher with stab wounds inside the school building, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

Teacher admits to attack

The suspect, a woman in her 40s, reportedly confessed to the crime. Emergency responders rushed the injured child to the hospital, but she succumbed to severe stab wounds to her neck and face. The teacher was also injured, with wounds to her neck and arm, which police believe were self-inflicted.

Child reported missing before being found

The young girl was attending an after-school childcare program and was supposed to leave for a private art class. When she failed to arrive, her parents reported her missing. Police later found her and the teacher inside the school around 6:00 pm.

Mental health concerns

Investigations revealed that the teacher had previously taken a leave of absence due to depression and only returned to work late last year. Authorities are now looking into whether her mental health played a role in the attack.

Rising concerns in a low-crime nation

South Korea, known for its low crime rate, reported a murder rate of just 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021—far below the global average. This shocking case has sparked concerns about school safety and mental health support for educators.

